AUSTIN (KXAN) — No, not that kind of egg roll. LBJ Future Forum hosted its seventh annual ‘Easter Egg Roll and Hunt’ event at the LBJ Library Saturday, kicking off Easter weekend in Austin.

The Easter Egg Roll was started at the White House back in 1878, according to the LBJ Future Forum. They say that’s when President Rutherford B. Hayes started the practice of inviting kids to the White House lawn and having them roll and look for Easter eggs — which has been adopted by local groups around the nation.

The event was done in conjunction with Partnerships for Children to give kids in the care of Child Protective Services something fun and positive to do over the holiday.

There was also an Easter egg hunt, petting zoo, face painting and other Easter-themed activities. You can find other Easter events in Austin here.