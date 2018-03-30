Easter bunny visits sick children at Austin hospitals

Young ones at Dell Children’s Medical Center and St. David’s Children’s Hospital in Austin got a special visit from the Easter bunny Thursday.

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez and other volunteers joined the Easter bunny at one of the playrooms at Dell Children’s, handing out gifts to young patients.

The bunny also visited babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas.

The hospital says, for many parents in the NICU, it was a chance to take their child’s first photo with the Easter Bunny.

“Because of the intense nature of the care provided for babies in the NICU and the length of their stay, medical staff make every effort to make holidays special for families,” the hospital said.