AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Easter Bunny paid a visit to babies and parents in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas.

The Bunny visited the infants Thursday ahead of the holiday.

The Easter Bunny paid a visit to babies and parents in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas. (Courtesy: St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas)

According to St. David’s, the Women’s Center of Texas currently has the largest volume of births in Austin.