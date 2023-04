Easter Bunny visits newborn and mom in the St. David’s NICU (Photo credit: St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas got a special visit this week.

The Easter Bunny made an early appearance at St. David’s NICU, giving families the chance to take their first Easter photos with their newborns.

Baby in the NICU at St. David’s is dressed up for Easter (Photo credit: St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas)

Easter Bunny visits triplets in the St. David’s NICU (Photo credit: St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas)

Easter Bunny visits newborn in the St. David’s NICU (Photo credit: St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas)

St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas recently expanded its NICU from 67 to 97 beds as part of St. David’s HealthCare’s nearly $1 billion investment in Central Texas healthcare infrastructure.