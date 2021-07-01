East Austin shooting suspect released from hospital, arrested

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a man connected to the shooting death of a 19-year-old who was found in his car in a neighborhood near the Travis County Expo Center last week. The suspect had been in the hospital in serious condition last week.

Frank Williams, 53, faces a murder charge. He was arrested June 28 and is listed as being in custody in the Travis County Jail. KXAN has reached out to his attorney for comment and will update this story when we receive a response.

Frank Williams (Austin Police Department Photo)

Police received 911 calls early in the morning of June 24 about shots in the 7200 block of East Meadow Bend Drive, near Colony Loop Drive and Decker Lane in east Austin. One of the callers said her boyfriend had been shot.

Officers found Ehhtee Cha in the driver’s seat of a parked car. He died at the scene.

Witnesses had told police the suspect and one of Cha’s friends had shot at each other. The suspect was hurt and taken to the hospital at the time.