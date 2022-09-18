AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Saturday, the Givens District Park hosted a Festival of Recognition and Remembrance.

The celebration was to commemorate the history of the park and to kick off the construction phase for the new pool and historic bathhouse rehabilitation.

The event began with the dedication of the Texas Recreation and Park Society’s Lone Star Legacy Award, which was presented by the Texas Recreation and Park Society.

“The Lone Star Legacy designation is one of the highest honors that can be given to a Texas park. Lone Star Legacy parks have withstood the test of time to become iconic symbols of their community,” a release from the city of Austin said.

File image of people swimming at Givens Park (City of Austin photo)

According to the city, in the summer of 1959, Givens District Park opened to the public as the second segregated public park in Austin.

“The park quickly became a hot spot for African Americans in Austin; the traditions that started in the park became beloved and many have lasted throughout the years, such as the car culture, youth sports, and celebrating holidays,” the city said.

The construction project was funded by a 2018 general obligation bond.