East Austin neighbors without heat or gas as unprecedented winter storm approaches

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A number neighbors in east Austin are reporting that they’ve been without heat and gas since Sunday Morning.

This comes as temperatures drop to single digits, and an unprecedented winter storm arrives to the Central Texas region.

This is impacting neighbors in the Austin Colony and Chaparral Crossing neighborhoods, according to those who have reached out to KXAN. According to neighbors, Ferrellgas, the local propane supplier, said there’s a gas shortage because of a propane tank leak.

Alysa Joaquin said she noticed there was a problem Saturday night. When she woke up on Sunday morning, she realized her heat had gone out.

Joaquin said customer service told her the company is having a hard time getting a crew out to the neighborhood because of icy roads.

Others who live in the area have reported not being able to get through to anyone at all when they call customer service.

“The biggest issue that we’re having, is they’re not keeping us updated,” Joaquin said. “They’ve known the weather was going to be like this, like everybody else for at least a week. And they’re not doing anything, and they’re not telling us what’s going on.”

Neighbors are hoping the heat and gas gets restored soon. Joaquin said she doesn’t have a space heater or fireplace.

“If we get down to zero degrees like some forecasters are saying, that [will reflect the temperature in] my house. I don’t know what to do with that,” Joaquin said.

KXAN has made several attempts to reach out to Ferrellgas, and have not heard back yet. This story will be updated as soon as we find out more information.