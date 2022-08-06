AUSTIN (KXAN) — With an east Austin branch reopening following renovations, all Austin Public Library locations will be open since the start of the pandemic.

The Eustasio Cepeda Branch Library reopens Saturday after more than one year of renovations.

A reopening party will start at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting, a performance from Austin Latin musicians, crafts and other activities. The event is free and open to the public.

The library closed in Jan. 2021 for foundation repairs, new floors, painting, new furniture, new lighting and other renovations. The location also received acoustical ceilings and new landscaping “with an eye toward sustainability,” a city release said.

Two other library branches were closed for long periods since the pandemic began. The University Hills branch closed for over a year due to February 2021 winter storm damages. It reopened in May. The Pleasant Hill branch closed for renovations and reopened in December 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Govalle and East Austin community back into this important center for learning, culture and recreation,” Austin Public Library director Roosevelt Weeks said in a statement. “The improvements that have been made at this location will allow Austin Public Library to continue sustainably providing safe and friendly experiences at the Cepeda Branch for years to come.”

The library is located at 651 N. Pleasant Valley Road, Austin.