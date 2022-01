AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department put out a fire it said started between two houses late Monday night in east Austin.

AFD tweeted a house at 1209 Bob Harrison Street caught fire just around 11:30 a.m. That’s north of 13th Street and south of the Oakwood Cemetery.

A house caught fire on Bob Harrison Street in east Austin late Monday night. No one was injured in the blaze, AFD said. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AFD said one of the houses the fire started between was unoccupied and boarded up. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.