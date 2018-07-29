East Austin families get keys to first ever 'net zero' homes Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Congressman Lloyd Doggett, Mayor Steve Adler among representatives who dedicated east Austin Net Zero homes to families. (KXAN Photo) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Four east Austin families got keys to their brand new energy efficient homes on Saturday.

Congressman Lloyd Doggett and Mayor Steve Adler showed up to dedicate the first ever Austin Habitat Net Zero homes to the families.

The energy efficient homes are described to be air-tight, producing as much renewable energy as they consume over the course of one year. Occupants are also said to have a net zero energy bill and a carbon-free home.

Austin Habitat for Humanity and Guadalupe Neighborhood Development Corporation partnered up last January for the project. It's part of an effort to create more stability and affordability in the city's housing market.