AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A developer is looking for partners to help it build more affordable housing in east Austin.

GMJ Real Estate Investments, or The Geyser Group, hopes to build 250 apartments on two acres at 2900 Oak Springs Dr. Half of that would be affordable to take advantage of Austin’s Affordability Unlocked Development Bonus Program, said Dick Hall, managing director at The Geyser Group.

The project is still in the early planning phases, Hall said, but for now the plan is to include studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments that range from 450 to 1,100 square feet. The gross square footage would be around 200,000 square feet.