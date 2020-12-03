Early voting for runoff elections begins Thursday, runs through Dec. 11

Sign outside one of the early voting polling locations in Austin. (Maggie Glynn/Nexstar)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting for Austin and Georgetown city runoff elections begins Thursday and runs through Dec. 11 before election day Dec. 15.

In Austin, two spots each on the Austin City Council and Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees are up for grabs while one position on the Georgetown City Council is set to be decided.

For Austin City Council, current council member Jimmy Flannigan is up against Mackenzie Kelly for District 6’s spot. The district covers far northwest Austin to Lake Travis, and up into the portions of Austin within Williamson County.

The District 10 race features council member Alison Alter against Jennifer Virden. District 10 stretches from west of downtown from the MoPac Expressway, then north to U.S. Highway 183, all encompassed by Travis County.

On the AISD Board of Trustees, an at-large position and the District 5 spot are being contested. In District 5, Jennifer Littlefield goes up against Lynn Boswell and the at-large spot is between Noelita Lugo and Leticia Moreno Caballero.

There are 15 locations in Travis County to cast an early vote for the runoff elections.

Hours for early voting run from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 12-6 p.m. on Sunday.

For those in Williamson County voting in the Austin City Council District 6 election, the main early voting location is the Anderson Mill Limited District at 11500 El Salido Parkway. There’s also a branch voting location at RE Hartfield Performing Arts Center at 5800 McNeil Dr.

In Georgetown, the District 2 spot on city council is between Lisa King and Shawn Hood. The early voting location for that election is at Georgetown City Hall, 808 Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Early voting times for Williamson County are as follows:

Dec. 3-4, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dec. 5, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dec. 7-11, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

These races were contested during the Nov. 3 general election, but no candidate received more than 50% of the vote, so the two candidates who received the most votes moved to the runoff election.