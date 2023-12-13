Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin said the Stassney Lane Reconstruction Project was completed early and under budget.

The infrastructure enhancement project was funded under a 2018 mobility bond. It was initiated on July 23, 2022, and completed Nov. 21, according to the city.

“The project, spanning from Teri Lane to Burleson Road, focused on vital improvements, including some full-depth street reconstruction, roadway resurfacing, modern traffic signal systems, enhanced intersection designs, shared-use paths, ADA-compliant sidewalk replacement, and improved pedestrian crossings,” the city said.

In a statement, the city said the project aligned with its commitment to investing in crucial transportation infrastructure.