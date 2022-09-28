AUSTIN (KXAN) — Eanes ISD is rescheduling a lesson surrounding banned books to October, amid some concerns from community members about the lesson.

Eanes ISD officials confirmed its planned Hill Country Middle School presentation, originally scheduled to coincide with “Banned Book Week,” will likely take place in October. Officials said in an email to KXAN they “fundamentally support conversations and lessons about intellectual freedom and access to reading materials.”

Officials said when a topic doesn’t adhere to required curricula within the district and state-level standards, educators are asked to create a lesson plan that’s consistent across the campus. They added librarians and other teachers will revisit the curricula and propose a new, cohesive version.

“Teaching one topic at one school but not at others, and – more importantly – not informing parents of a discretionary subject matter beforehand without clear guidelines for opting-in or opting-out, created a situation where we simply asked the campus to step back, re-evaluate with the other campuses, and provide a uniform approach to this important lesson,” Eanes ISD officials said in the email.

Banned Books Week, held this year between Sept. 18-24, is an annual event that celebrates the freedom to read. Banned and challenged books have grown in prevalence in recent years, due to concerns from some residents and political leaders on source material included in challenged titles.

A new report from nonprofit organization PEN America found that Texas has banned more books from school libraries in the past year than any other state, per Texas Tribune reporting.