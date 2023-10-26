AUSTIN (KXAN) — Classic rock legends are making their way to Austin at the beginning of next year.

The Eagles will be performing at Moody Center on Feb. 2, 2024, as a part of The Long Goodbye Final Tour with special guest Steely Dan, Moody Center confirmed on social media.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 3 at 10 a.m., but fans can buy tickets on presale through the Moody Center starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 through 10 p.m. Nov. 2 by using the code “SOUTHLAMAR”.

The Eagles announced this would be their final tour back in July. The tour is expected to last until 2025.

Seventeen new dates have been announced so far on The Long Goodbye Final Tour website: