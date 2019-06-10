E-cigarette giant Juul leases 62K square feet space in first step of Austin expansion

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. On Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, San Francisco-based Juul Labs Inc. announced it had stopped filling orders for its mango, fruit, creme and cucumber pods but not menthol and mint. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

AUSTIN (KXAN/ Austin Business Journal) -- Vaping unicorn Juul Labs Inc. has leased 62,749 square feet of office space in Central Austin, the first step in what seems like a significant expansion for the San Francisco-based startup.

That's all of the office space at 2010 S. Lamar Blvd., a mixed-use development near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Hether Street, Juul spokesman Ted Kwong told the Austin Business Journal.

Juul is also close to signing a lease for the entire Bouldin Creek office building rising less than a quarter-mile down the road at the northeast corner of South Lamar Boulevard and West Oltorf Street, multiple sources told Austin Business Journal. The 165,000-square-foot building is slated for completion in summer 2020. Kwong declined to comment on the Bouldin Creek lease.

