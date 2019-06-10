E-cigarette giant Juul leases 62K square feet space in first step of Austin expansion

AUSTIN (KXAN/ Austin Business Journal) — Vaping unicorn Juul Labs Inc. has leased 62,749 square feet of office space in Central Austin, the first step in what seems like a significant expansion for the San Francisco-based startup.

That’s all of the office space at 2010 S. Lamar Blvd., a mixed-use development near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Hether Street, Juul spokesman Ted Kwong told the Austin Business Journal.

Juul is also close to signing a lease for the entire Bouldin Creek office building rising less than a quarter-mile down the road at the northeast corner of South Lamar Boulevard and West Oltorf Street, multiple sources told Austin Business Journal. The 165,000-square-foot building is slated for completion in summer 2020. Kwong declined to comment on the Bouldin Creek lease.

