E-bike company Wheels launches in Austin on Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new micro-mobility option will hit the streets Friday.

The company, Wheels, are scheduled to make their e-bikes available while expanding into the Austin market.

Brothers Joshua Viner and Jonathan Viner, founders of the dog-walking app Wag!, started Wheels to compete with other micro-mobility companies that sprung up in major cities worldwide.

Wheels’ website says their focus is on safety, sustainability, and comfort.

“Texas is a key market for us because it embraces technology and innovation, and includes large urban areas and universities with accessibility and traffic problems where micro-mobility can help,” said Joshua Viner, Wheels CEO. “We’re committed to increasing access to clean transportation, reducing traffic, and helping solve the last mile problem where cars are poor solutions.”

