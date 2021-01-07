Due to COVID-19, Austin won’t have an in-person count of people experiencing homelessness

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s annual, federally required count of people experiencing homelessness won’t happen in person this year due to pandemic health and safety concerns. Austin’s Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) announced in a release Thursday morning that it had sought and received an exception from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to use other data sources to measure homelessness in the Austin area.

The Point in Time Count (or PIT count) is used nationwide to offer a snapshot of how many people are experiencing homelessness in a community on any given night.

The count, which happens in January each year, is required by HUD in order for communities to qualify for federal dollars to address homelessness. In Austin, ECHO coordinates the count and will typically work with hundreds of volunteers weeks or months in advance to canvass different areas of the city in the early morning hours for people experiencing homelessness. Last year’s count had 886 volunteers participating and ECHO said many of those individuals were older adults.

ECHO decided it would be “irresponsible at best and negligent at worst” to conduct an in-person count this year, citing the recent COVID-19 surge in the Austin area and the fact that people experiencing homelessness are at high risk for COVID-19 complications and death. In a release Thursday, ECHO also noted that a lower volunteer turnout due to the present safety guidelines in Austin “would almost certainly lead to an undercount, which is more damaging to our response system than estimating the number of people experiencing homelessness using other datasets.”

KXAN covered Austin’s Point in Time Count in person during January 2019 and January 2020.

KXAN will be updating this story as we learn more details about how this change in the Point in Time Count will be carried out this year.