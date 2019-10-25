Drunk driver who killed three in 2017 crash sentenced to 18 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A drunk driver who crashed into an oncoming car killing three in 2017 was sentenced Friday afternoon to 18 years in prison.

Guy Brasted pleaded guilty earlier this month to three charges of intoxicated manslaughter and made a judicial admission to one charge aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stem from a November 2017 collision where he lost control of his Jeep, crossed the median on U.S. Highway 183 near North MoPac Expressway and slammed into a family’s rental Fiat.

Scott Latulippe, his wife Nancy and their 14-year-old son Jackson were all killed. Keira Latulippe who was 10 at the time was the only survivor of the crash. The Latiluppe family was in Austin on a trip and was heading back to the airport when the crash happened.

Kiera took the stand after the sentencing, telling the court about how much she missed her family. She says she thinks about her brother every day and remembered how her mother was “the best mom in the world” who was always there for her whenever she had a bad day.

“As I grew up, I was a daddy’s girl. We would have the best of times together,” Kiera Latulippe said. “Because of you, I will never have that anymore. And, it made me miss out on so many things.”

Keira Latulippe is now being raised by her cousin, Mark Latulippe.

“I just want to let you know, not only did you ruin a whole family, you ruined a whole community,” Kiera Latulippe said.

After the crash, authorities drew Brasted’s blood at the hospital and determined he had a Blood Alcohol Concentration level of .203, which is more than two times the legal limit.

After his sentencing, Brasted read a letter of apology to the court. A number of members of the family besides Kiera also gave statements.

Another cousin took the stand and said, “I don’t hate you — I just hate what you did.”

“I can’t put into words what this has done to me and the rest of my family,” she continued. “But that’s not you — that was a decision you made.”