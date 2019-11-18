Drivers advised of I-35 lane closures at Hermitage Drive through Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lanes of traffic on Interstate Highway 35 in north Austin will be closed Monday through Thursday in the evenings for construction.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that the left lane on northbound I-35 between Hermitage Drive and the Rundberg Lane entrance ramp will be closed every evening from Monday, Nov. 18, until Thursday, Nov. 21. The closures will go from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next day.

THIS WEEK: Northbound I-35 frontage road left lane closed nightly from Hermitage Drive to the Rundberg Lane entrance ramp TONIGHT through Thursday, Nov. 21 from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to use the next available entrance ramp north of Rundberg lane.

The work being done includes reconstruction of the I35 mainlane and frontage road as well as the addition of three new flyovers at U.S. Highway 183.

