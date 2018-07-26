Driver that crashed into semi truck on I-35 dies from his injuries
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 28-year-old man injured in a crash between a car and a semi-truck trailer on July 15 died from his injuries this week.
Officers were called to the 3500 block of North I-35 at 4 a.m. near Airport Boulevard.
Austin police say Jacoby Ray Bailey was driving southbound on the lower deck of Interstate 35 behind a semi-truck when he slammed into the back of its trailer, trapping his car underneath.
Investigators say Bailey failed to keep a clear distance between his car and the trailer. Police say he died from his injuries on Monday, July 23.
No charges are expected against the driver of the trailer, police said.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-3761.
