AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency medics are on the scene of a crash in northwest Austin Thursday morning that left a person pinned in their car.

Austin-Travis County EMS were sent to the 13000 block of U.S. Highway 183 just south of Anderson Mill Road at 9:11 a.m.

One person was pinned in their car and needed to be extricated. Around 9:45 a.m. ATCEMS tweeted that the patient was freed from the vehicle and prepped to be brought to the hospital.

Traffic may be impacted due to the crash.