AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are searching for a driver after a hit and run in southeast Austin on Saturday night.

Austin police responded to the 2500 of Riverside Dr. at around 10:50 p.m. Police said the driver did not stay on the scene but could not provide a vehicle description at the time.

Southbound Pleasant Valley Road is shut down.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.