AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 26-year-old died last week after crashing into a construction truck on MoPac, according to the Austin Police Department.

According to APD, Javier Graves was driving a sedan in the 2900 block of South MoPac Expressway when he crashed into the back of a construction truck. The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Sept. 27.

Graves was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the construction truck was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, APD said.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 68th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 71 fatalities for the year.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.