AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man died Wednesday evening after crashing into a concrete column on MoPac in north Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

APD said the driver was Jackson Coulter, 21.

The crash took place around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 13500 block of N. MoPac northbound just south of Howard Lane.

APD said Coulter crashed into the column at a toll booth. He died on while being taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.