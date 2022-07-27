AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a driver was arrested early Wednesday morning after a deadly crash near the airport.

First responders were called to the scene at the intersection of FM 973 and Elroy Road around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Austin Police says a car and an SUV crashed at the intersection.

According to APD, three people were inside the SUV. One of them, a woman, died at the scene. The other two were taken to the hospital.

Austin Travis County EMS says paramedics took two adults to the hospital. One had critical injuries. The other with serious injuries.

APD says the driver of the car who was arrested was the subject of a DWI investigation. APD did not know what charge the driver will face.