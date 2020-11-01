Austin police looking for driver accused of leaving after hitting pedestrian in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating after a driver who allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian left the scene in north Austin on Saturday night.

Austin police said the man who died is possibly in his 20s.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded along with Austin police to the area of Burnet Road and Research Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the driver who allegedly left the scene is believed to be in a red vehicle and was last seen going north on Burnet Road.

At last check, the lanes of the 9400 block of Burnet Road, just north of U.S. Highway 183 were shut down in both directions. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.