AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin drive-in theater chain says it was robbed this week.

The Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In posted on its website Thursday that 80% of its equipment was stolen from its three-screen downtown location on the rooftop of a garage at 300 San Antonio St.

According to the website, the alleged robbery happened between Sunday night and Wednesday morning.

Blue Starlite said it would work to get one of the three screens back up at its downtown location. It did not give a time.

Blue Starlite says its five-screen location at 2103 E.M. Franklin Ave. in the Mueller neighborhood was not impacted.

The downtown location opened in partnership with the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation.

In 2020, the Mueller location offered stand-up comedians a way to perform for appreciative audiences during the pandemic.