Drive-in movie theater coming to downtown Austin rooftop

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Socially-distanced moviegoers will now be able to watch from the comfort of their cars on a rooftop in downtown Austin.

Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In Theater, which already has locations in the Austin Mueller neighborhood and Round Rock, partnered with the Downtown Austin Alliance to find the space on the roof of the State parking garage at Third and San Antonio Streets.

The new drive-in will be open Aug. 27 through Oct. 31, although its run could be extended. Showings are Wednesday through Friday.

Josh Frank, Blue Starlite’s owner, said the group had a vision for years of a rooftop drive in downtown.

“We are hopeful that our Blue Starlite Experience will help provide a shining light at the end of the tunnel to our patrons and beloved city,” he said in a release. “We are honored to be able to be here for our city in its most challenging time. This creative collaboration, joining of forces and coming together to do what we do best is truly 100% certified Austin!”

The Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation also plans to use the space for a community programming series, in which local artists, musicians and storytellers can perform in the space as well. As KXAN reported in July, Blue Starlite’s Mueller drive-in is already the site of a local comedy show that began after the coronavirus pandemic closed venues.

The Downtown Alliance will also work with local businesses and restaurants to provide food pickup and delivery options.

According to a release, the entire drive-in experience will be contactless, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Blue Starlite already has rules in place at its other locations to maintain social distancing, including having people stay in their cars and wear masks if they have to leave to use the bathroom.

“At a time when we are all doing our part to keep our community protected, this offers an opportunity to get out of the house to enjoy a movie, live music or a theater production in a safe way,” said Molly Alexander, executive director of the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation.