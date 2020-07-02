Drew Fish Band discuses challenges musicians face with latest COVID-19 closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is known as the live music capitol of the world, but COVID-19 has silenced many of the venues across the state.

“When you have momentum going, you have to keep it going and make sure people are aware of new stuff you have coming out to make you stay relevant,” said Drew Fish, of Drew Fish Band.

Boasting three top songs on Texas country radio charts, The Drew Fish Band knows a thing or two about staying relevant, but Fish admits that can be hard in the world we live in today.

“Everybody got into town and we were about to load up and hit the road and everyone was excited and then we got the word that everything had been canceled,” Fish said as he discussed the governor’s latest executive order which closed bars.

Many of the shows they booked when the economy opened in May are now canceled again and with the increase in cases across the nation, Fish is worried.

“When shows get canceled, things get shut down, and then there is no income coming in,” Fish said.

Aaron Lack with the Austin Federation of Musicians says this isn’t an easy time for the music industry.

Lack expects to see many artists filing for unemployment over the next few days and weeks.

“We are getting in touch with a lot of musicians even this week that really had not intended to apply,” Lack said. “They are starting to realize ‘Oh, I do need to get some help,’ and that is the way to do it right now.”

Fans of the artists can help as well by tipping musicians during online concerts or buying merchandise from their favorite bands.

“It is pretty easy to help,” Lack said. “Especially musicians you know and are a fan of. If they do a live stream, they always put across the bottom, they put a place to tip.”

For now, the Drew Fish band will focus on their latest release, writing music and interacting with fans through social media.

“The music industry is going through a huge shift right now and I don’t know — I don’t think anyone knows how it is going to play out because we don’t know what is going to happen with the virus,” Fish said.

In June the Austin Music Disaster Relief fund was set up to help the most vulnerable musicians in the city, Lack says there are a number of other resources for struggling musicians as well.