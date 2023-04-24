AUSTIN (KXAN) — Get the champagne ready: Drake is coming back to Austin this fall, and he’s bringing 21 Savage along.

The “It’s All a Blur” tour was announced last month and will be Drake’s first tour since his run in 2018 with Migos. The rapper did not stop in Austin on that tour, but he previously kicked off a 2016 tour in the Capital City.

Austin was not originally on the tour schedule but was added Monday, booting the rappers’ other Texas stops further down the line, ABC13 in Houston reported.

Drake and 21 Savage dropped a joint album, “Her Loss,” last year, with several nods to Texas in the lyrics. All 16 songs on the album debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100.

The rappers’ Austin show will be at the Moody Center on September 11. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at noon.

Drake and 21 Savage are the latest on a growing list of big names and events held at the Moody Center since its opening just over a year ago.

The venue was named Billboard’s highest-grossing venue of its size last year.

Omar Lozano, the music marketing director for Visit Austin, said new large-scale, world-class venues like Moody Center, Moody Amphitheater and Q2 Stadium have made it easier to bring international tours to Austin.

“Where in the past, we had to wait for festival seasons to see your large-scale kind of headliner-level talent…I think that’s really changed it to a year-round opportunity for visitors,” Lozano said.