Drag queen says she was denied service at Austin Whataburger

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A drag queen claims she was denied service at an Austin area Whataburger over the weekend, according to an NBC News report.
Erika Klash took to Facebook and Twitter Saturday night describing her experience.
“I was just refused service at a Whataburger in Austin, Texas because I was in drag,” wrote Klash. “Manager didn’t want me to enter and security blocked me from entering without citing any company policy. I am a professional artist, NOT A security threat.”
Klash was in Austin attending the International Drag Festival. She was dressed in drag when she decided to get food at the Whataburger on Guadalupe Street.
Whataburger responded to Kash and apologized on Twitter.
Kash posted to Facebook Monday that she spoke with a representative from Whataburger about an investigation being opened on her experience.
Klash concluded, saying the incident has not soured her love for Austin which she called a very “queer-friendly” city. Whataburger says the investigation should be completed by the end of the week.