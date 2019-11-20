Drag queen says she was denied service at Austin Whataburger

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A drag queen claims she was denied service at an Austin area Whataburger over the weekend, according to an NBC News report.

Erika Klash took to Facebook and Twitter Saturday night describing her experience.

“I was just refused service at a Whataburger in Austin, Texas because I was in drag,” wrote Klash. “Manager didn’t want me to enter and security blocked me from entering without citing any company policy. I am a professional artist, NOT A security threat.”

Klash was in Austin attending the International Drag Festival. She was dressed in drag when she decided to get food at the Whataburger on Guadalupe Street.

Whataburger responded to Kash and apologized on Twitter.

We apologize you had a bad experience at Whataburger.

We love all of our customers & we are investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

Please DM us your info,

We would really appreciate an opportunity to speak to you directly so we can address this. — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) November 17, 2019

Kash posted to Facebook Monday that she spoke with a representative from Whataburger about an investigation being opened on her experience.

When one door closes, never mind if another one opens; just use the drive-thru! We got our food at a different… Posted by Erika Klash on Monday, November 18, 2019

Klash concluded, saying the incident has not soured her love for Austin which she called a very “queer-friendly” city. Whataburger says the investigation should be completed by the end of the week.