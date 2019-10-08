Draft of Land Development code aims to let Austin build 6 times more affordable housing

Austin City Council receives a presentation from city staff on the newly-released draft of the latest overhaul of the city’s land development code. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s City Council met Tuesday to discuss the newly-released draft of the latest effort to overhaul Austin’s land development code. Council received a presentation on the proposed changes to the code from city staff and focused its discussion on how these changes may impact the city’s goals to improve affordability in Austin.

These changes to the land development code stand to impact zoning, development and density in Austin for years to come. The city of Austin, which currently has a population of more than 985,000 people, is projected to have a population of around 1,368,000 by the year 2045.

City staff explained to council members that the proposed land-development code would use a “market-driven” approach to increase the city’s affordable housing stock by offering incentives to developers who agree to build income-restricted affordable housing units.

According to numbers city staff compiled, the city of Austin currently has the capacity to build 145,000 more units of total housing and 1,500 units of income-restricted affordable housing under the existing code. The city projects that under the revised land development code, the city would instead be able to build 397,000 units of total housing and nearly 9,000 units of income-restricted affordable housing. Staff explained that this sixfold increase in the amount of affordable housing the city could build would be made possible by bonuses offered to developers, which would, in turn, allow these developers to add more market-rate housing.

Staff explained this plan gets the city just shy of its Austin Strategic Housing Blueprint goal to add 405,000 units of housing to the city.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard is working on an in-depth report about this council presentation and how this proposed code overhaul would address affordability.

How to learn more and share input

The city emphasized that the document council is looking at is a draft and that there will be a variety of opportunities over the next month for the public to weigh in on the draft.

On Oct. 18 from 1-8 p.m. at City Hall, members of the public will be asked to test out five zoning scenarios as part of an interactive public exercise. This will be held on the third floor at 301 W. 2nd Street.

On Oct. 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center at 808 Nile Street there will be a walkable demonstration to educate the public on the draft and allow the public a chance to ask questions to city staff.

On Oct. 23 from 6-9 p.m. at the Austin Central Library at 710 West Cesar Chavez Street, the city will host another walkable demonstration that the public can attend.

City Council representatives will organize district-wide town halls.

The public can schedule one-on-one appointments with city staff to learn about the code and how it could impact their property or neighborhood.

On Oct. 26 there will be a Planning Commission Public Hearing on the draft. A Planning Commission vote on the draft and recommendations to the council are expected to happen in November.

Austin City Council is expected to have a public hearing about this draft in November.

Under the current timeline, the council could consider and take a vote on this code in December.

Additionally, the city has an interactive map that allows people to compare zoning under the current code with the changes proposed in the draft.