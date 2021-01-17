Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events happening in Central Texas

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Though the remembrance might appear different in 2021, the pandemic is not stopping Central Texans from honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and celebrating his life’s contributions.

Here are some area events planned on Jan. 18 by community groups and city staffers:

MLK, Jr. Day of Service

The United Way for Greater Austin is gathering up volunteers for three major activities on Jan. 18, including:

Self-paced, socially distant tour of historical landmarks celebrating Black culture in east Austin

Volunteers are invited to watch Dr. King’s famed “I Have a Dream” speech, participate in a discussion about his life and legacy and take a virtual tour of his childhood home in Atlanta

Zoom discussion with Dr. Kazique Prince at 10 a.m. for a community reflection and to share tips on how to advocate for change

Find more information on the United Way for Greater Austin’s website. The group is also hosting volunteer events in Williamson County.

MLK, Jr. Livestream and In-Car Rally

The Austin Area Heritage Council is hosting a livestream of their in-car rally happening at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube.

Advance registration for drivers wanting to be there in person is required.

MLK, Jr. Day Truth and Racial Healing Circles

Austin Health Commons is hosting a series of virtual events to encourage participants to share their life experiences and facilitate understanding between communities. The events are made possible through a partnership with the YMCA and Austin Community College.

The two events will happen at 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Information about how to register for each zoom conversation can be found here.

ACC MLK, Jr. Remembrance

Austin Community College will host an event for students, staff and the community to remember Dr. King’s contributions through discussions, short reflective readings, excerpts of some of Dr. King’s speeches and a question and answer period.

Find registration information on ACC’s website.

City of Taylor Virtual March and Remembrance

A special video commemoration by the Greater Taylor Area Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Celebration Committee will air virtually at 9 a.m. on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

It will be played on repeat until 11:30 a.m.

The committee made the decision for the annual community march virtually in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Bastrop County Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission Celebration

The City of Smithville is hosting the annual celebration and encouraging the community to participate in their online walk.

They are also encouraging the community to post a photo using the hashtag #BastropCountyMLKDay.

Dunbar MLK Virtual Celebration

The Dunbar Heritage Association is hosting a virtual celebration with guest speakers, music and reflection.

It begins on their Facebook page at 11 a.m.