DPS: Woman in custody after she barricaded herself in car on First Street Bridge

A woman barricaded herself in a car on the South 1st Street Bridge on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is barricaded in her vehicle on the South First Street Bridge in downtown Austin after a pursuit, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS said the incident began as a traffic stop at 10:36 a.m., then escalated into the suspect barricading herself in her car.

Texas DPS said the suspect, a white woman, surrendered around 12:30 p.m. and they took her into custody.

Video sent to KXAN by Morgan Colfax shows the heavy police and law enforcement presence on the bridge just before 12 p.m. Monday.