DPS: Woman in custody after she barricaded herself in car on First Street Bridge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is barricaded in her vehicle on the South First Street Bridge in downtown Austin after a pursuit, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Texas DPS said the incident began as a traffic stop at 10:36 a.m., then escalated into the suspect barricading herself in her car.
Texas DPS said the suspect, a white woman, surrendered around 12:30 p.m. and they took her into custody.
Video sent to KXAN by Morgan Colfax shows the heavy police and law enforcement presence on the bridge just before 12 p.m. Monday.