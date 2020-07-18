DPS trooper taken to a hospital after crash in downtown Austin Saturday morning

The scene after a crash involving a DPS trooper in downtown Austin (Picture: KXAN/Alex Hoder)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A DPS trooper has been taken to a hospital following a collision between a car and his motorcycle in downtown Austin Saturday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of 15th Street and Lavaca Street at 11:27 a.m.

Sergeant Deon Cockrell said the trooper did not suffer any major injuries or broken bones, but he was transported to a hospital.

The trooper was stationed at the State Capitol for a planned rally by teachers and school employees protesting Texas’ plan to reopen schools, DPS said.

He was traveling westbound on 15th Street and was attempting to make a left when he was hit by the car, Sgt. Cockrell said.

