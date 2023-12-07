TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — In an announcement on Thursday, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said a grand jury cleared a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and Austin Police officer after an August 2022 shooting.

On Aug. 8, 2022, Brandon Munoz “sustained a gunshot wound,” during an incident with DPS trooper Austin Ostrander and APD officer Michael Bradburn, according to the DA’s office.

The grand jury concluded its review of the shooting on Tuesday, a news release from the DA’s office said.

Munoz was sentenced to five years deferred adjudication on Sept. 8, 2023, in connection with the incident.

“The District Attorney’s office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously,” Garza said in the release. “In this case, an independent group of members of the Travis County community heard the evidence and law and decided that Officer Bradburn’s and Trooper Ostrander’s conduct was not unlawful.”

According to the DA’s office, since the start of 2021, 91 cases against law enforcement officers were presented to a grand jury, including the cases against Ostrander and Bradburn. The grand jury has returned a no bill 58 times.