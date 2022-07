AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety shut down the frontage road of Interstate 35 in north Austin after a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

DPS said the crash happened on the northbound lanes of the frontage road at Rundberg Lane. That is just north of U.S. Highway 183.

DPS gave no other details about the crash.

According to the Austin Fire Department incident page, an injury crash happened at the intersection at 2:17 a.m.