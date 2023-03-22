Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 22, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety patrolled the Texas School for the Deaf (TSD) in south Austin Wednesday after a “threatening call” from a 1-800 number, TSD told KXAN.

TSD said DPS was “immediately” called and the patrols were done as a precaution.

An “alert was then sent through the Texas DPS mass notification app prior to officers arriving on campus to assess the situation,” the spokesperson said.

The school said there wasn’t an active threat and the school wasn’t in lockdown. Students have not returned to the campus following spring break.