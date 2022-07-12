AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist died after he failed to stop for authorities Tuesday morning in east Austin, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

DPS said troopers tried to stop the driver of a Honda Rebel motorcycle on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr, drove through the red light at the northbound Interstate 35 Frontage Road and Rundberg Lane, and crashed into another car, DPS said.

The man died at Dell Seton Medical Center, DPS said. The people in the other car were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center for a possible injury.

The investigation is ongoing, DPS said.