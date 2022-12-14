AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run near the Tesla Gigafactory earlier this month.

DPS said on Dec. 6, between 9:45 p.m. and 11 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a fatal hit-and-run on Farm to Market Road 973 near Tesla Road after a passerby saw the victim’s body and alerted law enforcement.

Evidence at the scene suggests that the suspect’s vehicle is possibly a 2016-2018 model Dodge Ram pickup truck with damage to the right front headlight area.

DPS asks if anyone or any repair shops have noticed a vehicle matching the description that they contact the Austin DPS Communications Department at 512-424-7391.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated if we receive more information.