AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a car that was involved in a “racing incident” that resulted in a fatal crash in northwest Austin last month, according to a release.

DPS is looking for a BMW passenger car, pictured below. According to DPS, the BMW and a Tesla were racing and driving recklessly, resulting in the Tesla crashing into another vehicle near the intersection of West Parmer Lane and McNeil Drive around 3:37 p.m. on Oct. 22.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a car that was involved in a “racing incident” that resulted in a fatal crash in northwest Austin Oct. 22, 2023. (DPS photo)

The Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a car that was involved in a “racing incident” that resulted in a fatal crash in northwest Austin Oct. 22, 2023. (DPS photo)

The Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a car that was involved in a “racing incident” that resulted in a fatal crash in northwest Austin Oct. 22, 2023. (DPS photo)

The Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a car that was involved in a “racing incident” that resulted in a fatal crash in northwest Austin Oct. 22, 2023. (DPS photo)

DPS Troopers are attempting to locate the driver of the BMW as it fled from the scene.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle should contact DPS Austin Communications at (512) 424-7391.