DPS: Caller reported ‘bag of bombs’ headed to Texas Capitol building, no evacuations

The Texas Capitol building remains open after a called told DPS someone was going there with a “bag of bombs.” DPS is investigating. (KXAN photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said it received a call from someone Friday who claimed someone was going to the Texas Capitol building with “a bag of bombs.”

DPS officials said the call came in at 7:35 a.m., and after the person talked about the bombs, they hung up. There’s a bigger presence of state troopers at the Capitol due to the threat, but the building and grounds remain open and the troopers “remain vigilant,” DPS said. There are no evacuations at this time.

Visitors to the Capitol are being allowed in the north entrances only.

The threat is under investigation, DPS said.

