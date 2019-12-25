Dozens of volunteers deliver meals to home bound central Texans on Christmas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of volunteers woke up early on Wednesday to deliver a delicious Christmas meal to homebound central Texans.

They were able to give clients meals through Meals on Wheels, an organization whose volunteers dedicate themselves to serving the homebound community a hot, nutritious meal.

“My wife and I are so happy to be such a small part of this wonderful organization, which is helping the less fortunate friends in and around Austin, Texas,” said Rick Yeomans, who volunteered on Wednesday. “I’ll tell you that my family has been involved in this for more than 20 years, both our children have delivered regularly. I’ve served on the board with my wife, who regularly delivers as well.”

Volunteers delivered 480 lunchtime meals on Christmas day.

“Just bring life to them because they’re there in their homes and that’s where we want to keep them,” said Mike Prochoroff, who also volunteered.

“I am really truly blessed and I’m real grateful for what I have and I wish everyone a very wonderful holiday,” said Patty English, a meal recipient.