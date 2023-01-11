AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin nonprofit organization is asking for the public’s help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the Interstate 35 corridor.

Austin Guinea Pig Rescue told KXAN the organization is receiving frequent reports of animals in need of rescue and rehabilitation. Dumped guinea pigs have been found along I-35 and under highway bridges, within bathrooms at city parks and as far north as Round Rock, as well as down south near Buda.

Dozens of guinea pigs were found dumped in city parks and along the I-35 corridor, nonprofit Austin Guinea Pig Rescue told KXAN. (Courtesy: Austin Guinea Pig Rescue)

“We are getting calls weekly to come capture and rescue animals in desperate need of help, suffering from exposure, and many have health issues because they are satin breed animals (which have something called satin syndrome),” said Elizabeth Frisch, president of AGPR, in the email.

Frisch said the organization suspects a guinea pig breeder is behind the high volume of neglected animals. AGPR is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for animals at these locations and to help catch and hold the guinea pigs until AGPR can step in.

They’ve also requested anyone behind the neglected animals reach out to AGPR and surrender all their animals with “no questions asked.”

AGPR can be reached by calling (512) 648-6536, on Facebook or via email at austingpr@gmail.com.