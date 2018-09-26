Dozens of disabled Austin veterans get home makeovers Tuesday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of disabled veterans and their loved ones got home makeovers around Austin Tuesday.
Meals on Wheels helped pick out their clients in need. They were aided by the Home Depot Foundation which brought in more than 300 volunteers.
They worked in the Holly neighborhood in East Austin as well as at the Pecan Springs Commons apartments.
"It's nice to meet the homeowners, speak with them, thank them for their service," said Josh Mayou, Home Depot store manager in northwest Austin. "They gave a lot to our country, and we are just giving a little bit back to them. That's the best part of our job."
Each home was spruced up and had an American flag placed out front. The volunteers involved were employees at local stores as well as people who flew in from around the country.
Previous
Friends of murder suspect blame judge fo
Next
Scammer calling Austin residents...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man accused of stopping on I-35 in downtown, ramming other car
- If you have a Pflugerville warrant, get it resolved and fees waived
- Bones found in Burnet County officially identified as missing woman
- Two killed in hit-and-run near SH 130 in southeast Austin