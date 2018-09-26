Dozens of disabled Austin veterans get home makeovers Tuesday Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dozens of disabled veterans and their loved ones got home makeovers today around Austin. (KXAN) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of disabled veterans and their loved ones got home makeovers around Austin Tuesday.

Meals on Wheels helped pick out their clients in need. They were aided by the Home Depot Foundation which brought in more than 300 volunteers.

They worked in the Holly neighborhood in East Austin as well as at the Pecan Springs Commons apartments.

"It's nice to meet the homeowners, speak with them, thank them for their service," said Josh Mayou, Home Depot store manager in northwest Austin. "They gave a lot to our country, and we are just giving a little bit back to them. That's the best part of our job."

Each home was spruced up and had an American flag placed out front. The volunteers involved were employees at local stores as well as people who flew in from around the country.