LIVE: Dozens of Austin’s beloved musicians team up for a song to inspire hope

Shakey Graves, Mélat, Blackillac, Adrian Quesada, and more had a hand in writing this project

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of Austin’s beloved artists have come together to create a song and music video which will premiere Thursday afternoon, aiming to bring inspiration and unity to the Austin community during what has been an indisputably difficult time. The project is called “Walk with Me Austin” and all purchases will benefit the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, or HAAM.

The music video will premiere live on a Facebook event Thursday which can be viewed at this link at 2 p.m. CT followed by a conversation with Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Huston-Tillotson University President Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, co-producer Brittany Robinson, and artists Arian Quesada, Tee-Double and Gina Chavez.

A summary of the event sheds some light on the project, stating, “while cities across the nation mourn the myriad uncertainties of 2020, more than 45 native and resident musicians from Austin, Texas have joined forces to produce ‘Walk with Me Austin,’ a powerful anthem created to inspire and unite the City of Austin during a pivotal time in the U.S.”

The video and song are intended to “bring hope” to Austin while also “addressing matters of social and racial injustice, civil unrest, equality, and the global coronavirus pandemic.”

The song, which is already on Bandcamp, clocks in at a groovy five minutes and forty-one seconds, encompassing the sounds of a variety of genres during the song.

The lyrics evoke collective optimism, emphasizing:

We will rise

Rise in this together, if you walk with me

We will Rise

Rise in this together, if you walk with me

Who’s on the track

When you listen to the song, you’ll hear Austin artists such as Magna Carda, Tee-Double, Adrian Quesada, Sam Houston, Gina Chavez, Mélat, Kelsey Wilson, Tameca Jones, Jim Eno, Shakey Graves, Jackie Venson, Blackillac, Abhi the Nomad and Tiarra Girls.

Who’s behind the project

The song was written by a host of respected Austin artists including Shakey Graves, Mélat, Sam Houston, Magna Carda, Blackillac, Kelsey Wilson, Gina Chavez, Alex Maas, Tee-Double and Adrian Quesada.

The video was directed, filmed and edited by Spencer Gilliam. Adrian Quesada produced and mixed the project and it was recorded at Electic Deluxe Recorders in south Austin, which he owns. The project was mastered by Eric Wofford.

Also involved in this project are Austin Mayor Steve Adler and his staff as well as the city of Austin’s Division managers for the Cultural Arts and Music & Entertainment.

Diane Land, Celeste Quesada and Brittany Robinson are also listed as producers.

Austin composing lab Golden Hornet is also credited on the project. Major sponsors on this project include Siete Family Foods, YETI, I Live Here I Give Here, Golden Hornet, Electric Deluxe Recorders and the City of Austin.