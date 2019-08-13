Downtown businesses provide water to Austin’s homeless during triple-digit heat

Austin (KXAN) — A group of downtown businesses are teaming up to provide water to people experiencing homelessness in Austin during this stretch of triple degree heat.

Greg McCormack, the executive director of Front Steps (who operates the Austin’s Resource Center for the Homeless), explained the Red River Cultural District will be helping distribute water bottles in the area near the ARCH Tuesday afternoon.

Front Steps provides water on a daily basis in coolers outside to those who want to fill up their water bottles, but McCormack says this is the first time Front Steps has teamed up with Red River Cultural District for a water distribution like this.

“Today was just an idea to make sure we’re showing the community who are outside that we make sure they are getting water,” McCormack said.

Businesses give out water to Austin’s homeless Tuesday, Aug. 13 (Photo: KXAN/Brenna Henthorn)

He explained that Red River Cultural District businesses, including Stubb’s, have frozen and cooled water bottles overnight. He added that the District has been interested in trying to help find solutions for people who are experiencing homelessness downtown.

The National Weather Service has placed a heat advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Austin area, anticipating high temperatures between 101 and 107 degrees. Monday was the 8th day in a row for Austin with temperatures over 100 degrees and the fifth consecutive day with high temperatures over 104 degrees. KXAN’s First Warning Weather team anticipates that Tuesday will be the 22nd day this summer in Austin over 100 degrees and the 9th day in a row with temperatures more than 100 degrees.

McCormack says these temperatures have an impact, both on the people who go to the ARCH for services and for those who sleep unsheltered on the streets outside the ARCH.

“We are seeing people when we go outside and do a walk around, we have found people in distress over the heat, we have had to call EMS a couple of times,” McCormack said.

He added that several of these heat-related EMS calls have been for older individuals who have had heat stroke or got dehydrated during the day.

“We are seeing people really congregate and try to find places of shade places that can be cooler,” he said. “We’re definitely seeing an increase in the number of individuals coming inside for the day.”

McCormack says that staff at the ARCH will continue to have water available outside the shelter in coolers until the heat eases off.