Downtown business owners meet with Austin leaders after 7th street shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s downtown business owners are running out of patience after two people were shot and critically wounded Tuesday night just outside of Austin police headquarters.

This shooting was the third one in the same area within just a few weeks.

“I’ve been working down here for 20 years. I’ve never seen violence like that before,” said Cody Cowan of the Red River Cultural District. “So we decided, enough is enough.”

Cowan along with 75 other downtown business owners met with Mayor Steve Adler, Police Chief Brian Manley and City Council Member Kathy Tovo to work toward possible solutions.

In an effort to help protect the area, Cowan and the other business owners will undergo training with APD to learn how to respond to certain crises.

Some business owners also plan to give APD live access to their security cameras through the city’s HALO program.

“We as a community don’t want to sit back and armchair manage things, though we want results we want to be part of the solution,” said Cowan.